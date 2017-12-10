Bryce Kindopp scored at the 19:42 mark of the third period to give Everett the 4-3 win.

The Everett Silvertips just can’t lose.

Bryce Kindopp scored at the 19:42 mark of the third period as the Silvertips won their ninth Western Hockey League game in a row, beating the Tri-City Americans 4-3 in Kennewick on Sunday.

It was the fourth win in five days for the Silvertips, who moved with a point of Portland for first place in the WHL’s U.S. Division.

The winner was the second goal of the game for Kindopp. Riley Sutter and Wyatte Wylie also scored for the Tips, who play at Spokane on Friday night.