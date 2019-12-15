There’s now a tie atop the Western Hockey League’s U.S. Division.

The Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs at Angel of the Winds Arena on Sunday in a shootout. The score was tied 3-3 after regulation and overtime. The Silvertips won the shootout 1-0.

Gage Goncalves scored the goal in the shootout. He also had a goal in the third period and an assist in the first.

Bryce Kindopp and Jackson Berezowski also scored for the Silvertips.

Everett was assisted by the Seattle Thunderbirds who beat the Winterhawks in a shootout in Portland.

That score was also tied 3-3 after regulation.

Connor Roulette had the goal in the shootout for Seattle. He also had a goal in the first period and another in the third period to tie the game with 45 seconds remaining as the T-birds added an extra attacker.

Matthew Rempe scored the other goal for Seattle. Andrej Kukuca had two assists.

Everett and Portland are tied for first with 48 points each.

Seattle is in last place in the U.S. Division.

Women’s basketball

• Grace Kirscher scored 20 points as the Eastern Washington women (1-6) lost in the final seconds to Boise State 63-61.

BSU’s Braydey Hodgins had a layup with two seconds remaining to give the Broncos (8-4) the winning bucket.

BSU has won six consecutive games against the Eagles.