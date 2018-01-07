Everett setts club record with 59 shots on goal during a 9-4 win against Victoria.

The Everett Silvertips had a pretty good Sunday.

They set a club record for shots on goal, recording 59 in a 9-4 win over visiting Victoria Royals.

The Tips’ previous record was 55 set against Portland in the 2006-07 season.

Matt Fonteyne, Bryce Kindopp and Connor Dewar all scored twice for Everett, which had five power-play goals. Patrick Bajkov had four assists and a goal.

Before the game, the Silvertips made a major trade to boost a run toward a Western Hockey League title.

The Silvertips, which had dropped three of their last four, are fighting with the Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans for the U.S. Division title. The win moved Everett a point ahead of Portland for first place (50-49).

They acquired Washington Capitals forward prospect Garrett Pilon (1998) and Dallas Stars defensive prospect Ondrej Vala (1998) from the Kamloops Blazers.

The Blazers will receive forward Orrin Centazzo (2000), Montana Onyebuchi (2000) as well as prospects Kalen Ukrainetz (2002) and Nathanael Hinds (2002). The Blazers also received first and fourth-round picks in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Pilon, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask. was drafted by the Capitals in the third round, 87th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft. His father, Rich, skated for 14 seasons as a defenseman in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Vala, 19, is in his third WHL season with 66 points in 163 career games.