Riley Sutter scored twice as Everett beat Seattle 6-1.

The Everett Silvertips jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first period and cruised to a 6-1 win over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night. The Tips have won 11 of their last 12.

Bryce Kindopp and Martin Fasko-Rudas had a goal and an assist in the first period for Everett. Riley Sutter scored twice.

Seattle heads over the mountains to play in Spokane on Sunday. Everett is off until Dec. 28.

Note

• The Eastern Washington women lost to UC Riverside 57-45 to wrap up play at the Maui Classic.