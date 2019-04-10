The Everett Silvertips fell into an 0-3 hole in their Western Hockey League second-round playoff series after losing at Spokane 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Silvertips will try to avoid elimination Friday in Spokane.

Adam Beckman’s goal at the 2:21 mark of the third period was the game winner for the Chiefs.

Robbie Holmes scored in the first period for Everett.

Football

• Washington received a commitment from Bay Area safety Nick Juran, who will be a walk-on for 2019. He’s a 6-foot-1, 250-pounder from Mountain View, Calif.

Soccer

• The Reign FC will hold a kit reveal event for its new secondary kit at Rhein Haus in Tacoma at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Reign open their season Sunday at Houston.