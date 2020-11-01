MADRID (AP) — David Silva scored his first goal since returning to the Spanish league, helping Real Sociedad beat Celta Vigo 4-1 Sunday and gain sole possession of first place.

Willian José had a pair of goals and Mikel Oyarzabal also scored for Sociedad as the Basque team won its fourth straight league match to reach 17 points — one more than Real Madrid, which has a game in hand.

Iago Aspas netted the only goal for Celta, which saw its winless streak reach six matches.

The 34-year-old Silva rejoined Sociedad this season after a highly successful decade with Manchester City.

He has helped revitalize Sociedad’s attack, which has scored 14 goals in its last four league matches. The team is coming off a home loss to Napoli in the Europa League, however, and has a home match against Group F leader AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

“There is no time to celebrate,” Sociedad forward Cristian “Portu” Portugués said. “Our next match is very important and we will need to give our best to win the three points.”

Celta, which remains near the bottom with six points from eight matches, has conceded 12 goals and scored only two in its last five matches.

“It’s tough to compete like this in the first division,” Aspas said. “We are in a difficult situation but there is a lot of season left.”

Real Madrid is in second place after beating Huesca 4-1 at home on Saturday. Atlético Madrid is third after winning 3-1 at Osasuna. Atlético trails Madrid by two points but has a game in hand.

Barcelona is only 12th after drawing 1-1 at Alavés.

OTHER RESULTS

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis beat promoted Elche 3-1 with Cristian Tello getting a brace and Antonio Sanabria also scoring.

Josan Ferrández got Elche’s only goal with the team already losing 3-0.

Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir missed a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

