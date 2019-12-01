BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins’ free throw with a second left gave Florida Atlantic a 71-70 win over UIC on Sunday in a Boca Raton Beach Classic contest.

Silins made one of two foul shots following a put-back attempt of an offensive rebound. The teams exchanged timeouts, and on the Flames inbounds attempt, Godwin Boahen was whistled for a foul to end the game.

Sixty seconds before that, Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-apiece.

Cornelius Taylor lead the Owls (4-3) with 19 points and Ingram scored 10. Silins scored eight points, with six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Boahen led the Flames (2-6) with 18 points and Tarkus Ferguson scored 16.

