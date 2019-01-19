CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer won her second World Cup downhill in two days, while Lindsey Vonn was again far off the podium on Saturday.
Siebenhofer, who had her first career win in Friday’s race, finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Austrian teammate Nicole Schmidhofer.
Downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia came third, 0.51 behind, for her fourth straight podium result.
Vonn, who had several errors during her run, was 1.36 behind.
Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports