That’s putting the $ in L$U.

The late “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s Louisiana State letterman’s jacket sold for $116,924 and other items fetched another $44,000 in an auction of Maravich memorabilia, more than 50 years after he averaged a record 44.2 points there.

That’s a bit rich for our taste. Uh, how much for the floppy socks?

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “A-Rod slams Manny Ramirez for lackluster fielding during MLB Hall of Fame candidate debate.”

• At Fark.com: “The number-one college recruit is heading to: a) Alabama; b) Clemson; c) Jackson State.”

Longfellow in cleats

Hope the Mets signed 18-year-old Venezuelan outfielder Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita.

Good luck trying to get him to fit all that on an autographed baseball.

Sick leave

Jacksonville spinmeisters say coach Urban Meyer is out because of health reasons: Turns out the Jaguars were sick of him.

Charity of the Week

Bills fans, not happy with the officiating for in team’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers, donated at least $20,000 — in $17 increments (QB Josh Allen’s jersey number) — to Vision Impairment Advancement, a local nonprofit supporting people with vision loss.

Why isn’t that a taunting penalty?

Penalty on the play

The Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner got called for holding … the mayo?

Stat of the Week

“Sticky-fingered Cooper Kupp, who is having a record-breaking season for the L.A. Rams with 113 catches, 12 TDs and 1,489 receiving yards — all tops in the NFL — has more receiving yards than every receiver combined on the Philadelphia Eagles.”

— Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot

Greener Pastures Dept.

Recent college coaching hires prove it: There is no “I” in team, but there is a “me” in money.

Take the Cure

Sure sign you have a gambling problem: You took an early three-day weekend because you just had to watch Northern Illinois and Coastal Carolina in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

Talking the talk

• Mike Hart of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on preparations for the Colts-Patriots game: “Some people are wondering why Prince Harry plays quarterback for the Colts. In fact, Bill Belichick was scrambling to get old film from a Buckingham Palace minicamp.”

• Falcons owner Arthur Blank, to reporters, on offending off COVID-19: “At some point, you feel like you are fighting a ghost. You don’t know where to swing.”

• BrownSpiderCLE, via Twitter: “The equipment manager tested positive. The Browns will be playing in street clothes and sneakers.”

Letter of discontent

Did anybody else find it terribly coincidental that Urban Meyer got a Dear John letter from the Jaguars on college football’s National Letter of Intent Day?

Quote marks

• Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to reporters, when asked what he can take into the Dec. 26 rematch against the Bills: “Our whole passing game — all the pass plays we have they haven’t seen.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on why Tim Tebow wouldn’t make a good ventriloquist: “Whenever he throws his voice, it goes way over everyone’s head.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, on the state of Nebraska football: “Bad news. All of the Husker signees on National Signing Day have already entered the transfer portal.”

• Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune, no fan of football slang: “Why ‘tuds’? Is ‘touchdowns’ such a tongue-twister?”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, via Twitter, welcoming Michael Strahan back from space: “Now if we could just get Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw’s egos back in our stratosphere.”

Going viral

A 2021 NFL All-COVID Protocol team would be pretty impressive.

Quote, end quote

• Max Verstappen, to reporters, after celebrating his Formula One championship until 7 a.m.: “All the emotions, they come out. So it was a lot of fun. Of course when I woke up, it wasn’t so fun. I maybe regretted that final drink.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the Canadiens playing a home game without fans due to COVID: “Did they dedicate the game to the Montreal Expos?”

• Mike Sando of The Athletic: “Darrell Bevell could realistically tie Urban Meyer on the Jags’ all-time coaching win list over next 11 days: 12/19 vs HOU, 12/26 at NYJ.”

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s KRKO Radio, on interest rates expected to go up: “Except for Jacksonville Jaguar fans.”