A satirical look back at some of the quirkiest, most eyebrow-raising things that happened in the sports world this week.

Hidden-ball trick? How about an entire player?

Pitcher Dave Brown of the Negro Leagues’ New York Lincoln Giants — one of 101 players featured in Jason Novak’s upcoming book “Baseball Epic: Famous and Forgotten Lives of the Dead Ball Era” — allegedly killed a man in a 1925 bar fight, putting the FBI on his trail.

He was never found.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Knicks confident they have the cap space to ruin 2 or 3 promising careers.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Report: Man agrees to live in Philadelphia for $330 million.”

Go, fight, whatever

Northern Michigan, Colorado State, Minot (N.D.) State and some other colleges are adding cannabis studies to their curriculum.

Can’t wait to look up at the TV screen this fall when State U’s defensive starters are being introduced and see “Medicinal Plant Chemistry major” pop up under some guy’s picture.

He’s boxing out

Frustrated Nevada basketball star Jordan Caroline punched a fire-extinguisher case after his team’s upset loss at Utah State, shattering the pane.

In Caroline’s defense, though, his coaches did tell him he needed to attack the glass more.

Watch your wallet

Best bet to score a bloated NFL contract this fall? Ex-LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

Five-star scholar

A Georgia high-school girl says she has been accepted to 31 colleges.

It’d be 297, but she doesn’t play football.

Out of character

And from the Sometimes These Items Just Write Themselves file comes word that Patriots “character coach” Jack Easterby has resigned after six seasons.

Not in the cards

Top-ranked bridge player Geir Helgemo, suspended for at least a year in a doping case, said he used clomifene — a female fertility drug — and synthetic testosterone because he:

a) Wanted to draw more queens

b) Was suffering from a bad hand

Trail to nowhere

Eight Trail Blazers got stuck for a half-hour inside an elevator following a morning shoot-around at Boston’s Emerson College.

Looks like Portland could use a little work on its transition game.

Lean to the right

NFL prospect D.K. Metcalf reportedly measured just a 1.9 percent body-fat reading.

Well, at least he does until his first celebratory trip for White House hamberders.

Talking the talk

• Ex-Colts punter Pat McAfee, to SI.com, on why he retired from the NFL at age 29: “It just got to the point where I wasn’t excited to get better at kicking balls.”

• Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, to ESPN.com, when asked if he can improve upon last season’s numbers (18-6, 3.32 ERA) at age 35: “Why not? I’m not dead.”

Instant preplay

Japanese startup Vaak claims it has developed artificial-intelligence software that identifies shoplifters — based on their body language — before they actually steal.

Mariners opponents plan to test it out on Dee Gordon this season.

Hey, bettor, bettor

Yankee Stadium could soon host sports betting if New York legislators pass pending legislation.

If the Reds covet a parlor of their own, “The Rose Garden” has a nice ring to it.

Embarrassment of riches

First, Clemson unleashes QB prodigy Trevor Lawrence and now a South Carolinian wins a $1.5 billion lottery jackpot.

Why does one state get to be so lucky?

Don’t take the stares

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young drew his second technical foul of the game — and an automatic ejection — because he stared down the Bulls’ Kris Dunn.

With apologies to Led Zeppelin, he was buying a stare-way to heavin’.

Quote marks

• Mariners manager Scott Servais, to MyNorthwest.com, on why he played the tuba in high school: “My wife was also in the band, so I was chasing my girlfriend at the time. … In baseball-scouting terminology, I was maybe a 40— (with) 50 being Major League average. I was below average.”

• Michael Rosenberg of SI.com, on the secret to agent Scott Boras’ success: “He stays patient, shows incredible guts, ingratiates himself and manipulates the media with leaks of a record offer from a mystery team on Mars that includes free use of a spaceship.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on new Phillies signee Bryce Harper saying he wanted to “bring a title back to D.C.”: “When asked about the location mistake, Harper said, ‘Geometry was never my strong suit.’ ”

• Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, on bipolar Arizona State’s NCAA selection fate: “Erratic Sun Devils will either pass the committee’s so-called eye test with flying colors or fail miserably, depending on which eye was used.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Jason Witten quitting his “Monday Night Football” broadcast gig to resume playing for the Cowboys: “I’m thinking he should go straight from the booth to the concussion tent.”

Pot-loving Cowboys DT David Irving — suspended yet again by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy — says he’s quitting football.

Or is he just blowing more smoke?

Getting a grip

Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright has been suspended 80 games for using PEDs.

Apparently the deep finger dents on the baseballs were a dead giveaway.

It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad world

OK, we’ll bite: How bad is it?

“Crime’s so bad,” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy told the Gridiron Club dinner audience in D.C., “we had a Super Bowl stolen from us.”

Added comedian Argus Hamilton: “It’s so bad in Venezuela, if you throw a dog a bone he has to signal for a fair catch.”

Bucks stop here

Just found a roll of $1 bills with a rubber band around it.

Or as it’s known around Jupiter, Fla.: Kraft singles.

Not so fast there

Johnny Manziel’s wife ran a half-marathon in record time, leading to allegations that she pulled a Rosie Ruiz.

Or as race organizers described it, a half-fast effort.

Quote, end quote

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, after Florida State lost out on two big-time football recruits — to middling Maryland: “ This is like losing a ‘Battle of the Bands’ to Insane Clown Posse.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the Suns being officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs with more than a month left in the season: “What’s more shocking? The Knicks haven’t.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the NFL’s video-review issue: “Under the circumstances, I don’t think this is the best time to ask Robert Kraft his opinion of expanded replay.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after Charles Barkley called the Celtics’ Kyrie Irving “one of the most miserable people” he has ever seen: “You would not be happy, either, if you were always worried about falling off the edge of the world.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on the man who is suing the AAF because he says it was his idea: “Considering the history of other startup football leagues, he may want to keep a low profile on that.”