Ratter up!

One of those pesky rodents ran across the Nationals Park outfield grass in the top of the sixth inning May 10 — right in the middle of the Mets’ three-run rally from a 2-0 deficit en route to a 4-2 win over Washington. Maybe he was just there for the high cheese.

Joked Nats spokeswoman Jennifer Mastin Giglio: “The rat was lucky it was Pups in the Park tonight and not Cat-urday!”

Headlines

• At SportsDeke.com: “Two out of 10 Americans say they watched the NBA instead of the seventh round of the NFL draft.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Tom Brady’s announcing deal includes incentives for number of verbs.”

Cluck 1, cluck 2 …

Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell told The Athletic he eats only chicken — he’s never eaten a burger or a steak and won’t eat seafood — and even brings his own chicken tenders to team dinners.

Teammates, while admiring his culinary discipline, say they’ve grown tired of his daily 6 a.m. crowing.

Truth in advertising

San Francisco rookie righty Sean Hjelle, who made his major league debut May 6, stands 6 feet 11.

Well, they are the Giants.

Little big league

Rangers manager Chris Woodward decried Yankee Stadium as “a Little League ballpark” after his team gave up a game-winning homer to the short right-field porch on Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone just smiled as he licked his postgame ice cream with the boys at Dairy Queen.

Laughing gas

In sports, that is what passes for breaking news.

Lyon expelled Brazilian defender Marcelo from the first team for continually farting and laughing in the dressing room after a 3-0 loss to Angers.

34 years later

Former White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura got his degree from Oklahoma State, 34 years after starring there.

The congratulary hugs from his family were nice, but the headlock from Nolan Ryan was a bit over the top.

Can’t play through

The PGA Tour denied a waiver to players who sought permission to play in the upstart Saudi Golf League’s first event, in London.

In other words, no relief for this impediment.

Win some, lose some

Viking QB Kirk Cousins’ career record as an NFL starter is 59-59-2.

Shouldn’t that make him the Minneapolis .500?

Everybody in!

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says that 80-1 longshot Rich Strike’s win in the Kentucky Derby is a good argument for why an expanded College Football Playoff is needed.

So, 20 teams, then?

Concrete sequential

A woman was tackled while trying to climb into the octagon at UFC 274 in Phoenix, and was immediately slammed to the concrete several feet below by a security guard.

Who thought that was a good idea?

Talking the talk

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Elon Musk vowing to reverse the Twitter ban on Donald Trump: “In related news, Pete Rose is lobbying for Musk to buy the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

• Seattle fan Michael McCullough, via Facebook, with the Mariners losing 9-0 to the Phillies on Bark at the Park Night: “Can we just cancel the game and watch the dogs run around the bases?”

More football!

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson just ensured his reelection, tweeting that his city should have a second NFL team.

Though he might not get Jerry Jones’ vote.

Quote marks

• Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune, on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill saying “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor” rookie Malik Willis: “What’s he going to teach Malik, anyway, how to hand off to Derrick Henry?”

• Former Twins center fielder Torii Hunter, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on the team surprisingly sitting in first place in the AL Central: “I know it’s early, but … ride that bike until the wheels fall off.”

• Gary Bachman, via Facebook, on May 7 being National Fitness Day: “I started an exercise program and dropped 10 pounds — a dumbbell right on my foot.”

The shoe doesn’t fit

Nets star Kyrie Irving and Nike are unlikely to extend their popular shoe deal beyond the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN.

Apparently the rub was a shoe you couldn’t wear at home.

Quote, end quote

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, after 80-1 longshot Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby: “Is this an omen that the Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to win the Big Ten West?”

• Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, on only one food truck outside at an Oakland A’s home game as a sad sign of the times: “Used to be there were eight or 10 to choose from. Pretty soon it will be just a guy selling day-old churros and two kids with a lemonade stand.”

• Celtics great Larry Bird, on the NBA naming the Western Conference finals MVP trophy for Magic Johnson: “I just wish I could win one of them Magic Johnson trophies. That’d be a highlight of my career.”