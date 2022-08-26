Cornhole? Tainted? Say it ain’t so!

The recent American Cornhole League World Championships was rocked by scandal — such as doctored bags, loose stitches and replaced fillings.

“The world of cornhole is being torn apart by bag-related drama,” wrote SB.nation.com’s James Dator, “and the bag-throwing world is dealing with the fallout.”

After revelations about baseball, football and cycling, now we have to tell our children their cornhole heroes are scandalized too?

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Andy Reid criticizes Soldier Field’s eating conditions.”

• At Fark.com: “Breaking news: Chet Holmgren’s foot.”

Little big league

The Orioles beat the Red Slx 5-2 in the fifth annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.

But the euphoria quickly evaporated upon learning there wasn’t a postgame trip to Dairy Queen.

Rut-Roh

Rutgers football players racked up more than $450,000 on DoorDash purchases over a 12-month period.

Let’s just say they ordered a lot more than a single wing.

Right down Mane St.

Hockey hair stylists ought to love the name of the Arizona Coyotes’ new puck palace — Mullett Arena.

Tweet of the Week

“Amazingly, Nick Saban has never lost a nonconference road game in his 15 years at Alabama. If Bama wins at Texas this season, he will move to an incredible 3-0!” — Tony Gerdeman, BuckeyeHuddle.com

Poligrip not included

Attention, Kmart choppers: Ty Cobb’s dentures are up for auction for the first time in 23 years.

Taking a hike

Browns center JC Tretter, 31, announced his retirement from football.

Insiders say it was a snap decision.

Stat of the Week

Most home runs hit by a guy whose last name begins with “Rut” in MLB history, from an Orioles telecast:

1) Babe Ruth 714

2) Josh Rutledge 20

3) Adley Rutschman 8

Draining the Lakers

Reports out of L.A. say the Lakers, barring an unlikely trade, might pay Russell Westbrook his $47 million salary to stay home this season.

Just think of it as the Bobby Bonilla payroll plan, at warp speed.

Talking the talk

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on LSU safety Major Burns: “Obviously his fiancée would have to acquire the nickname ‘Hot Lips’. No?”

• Golf instructor Paige Spiranac, via Twitter: “Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy.”

Keeping him on hold

What five-year waiting period?

The Washington Commanders will finally retire 88-year-old Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey — 48 years after his final game — during their Week 18 game against the Cowboys.

Quote marks

• Reds first baseman Joey Votto, via Twitter, underdoing season-ending shoulder surgery after hitting just .205: “I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the Yankees’ recent plummet after a 49-16 start: “It’s midnight. Do you know in which bar your Yankees’ fan friends are?”

Older sister

Loyola University’s Sister — the celebrated chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four in 2018 — turned 103, and the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus was renamed in her honor.

“I go down Michigan Avenue with a friend and people stop me and say, Are you … are you … ?’” she told the Chicago Tribune. “‘Yes, I am Sister Jean.’ They stutter first, and then they melt. I have a lot of fun.”

Quote, end quote

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Florida having more staff members (140) than players (116) in their football team photo: “Do the grad assistants really need grad assistants?”

• Tennis player Angelique Kerber, via Twitter, announcing she’s pregnant: “I really wanted to play the U.S. Open, but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the World Series not starting until Oct. 28: “Who will be the next Mr. November?”