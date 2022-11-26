This is what you call a bad plus/minus.

Evander Kane’s bankruptcy filing is being challenged by his leading creditor, Centennial Bank, which wants to know how the Edmonton Oilers forward came to have $10.2 million in assets but $26.8 million in debt.

College headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Nebraska finds their next scapegoat for the next 8 years.”

• At Fark.com: “Lane Kiffin assures his players he hasn’t accepted another coaching job … yet.”

What, no targeting?

Black Friday shoppers were in an NFL mood this year, what with a noted increase in personal fouls, illegal use of hands, encroachment and clipping.

Stat of the Week

The Jets averaged 2.77 INCHES per play in the second half of their 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Can’t-see TV

KHOU-TV, Houston’s CBS affiliate, cut away from the Bills-Lions game with 23 seconds to play to air a tornado warning in the area — so viewers missed the winning 45-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

Somewhere, Heidi was giggling — and taking cover.

Sports quiz

Who has a nine-game winning streak against the Jaguars?

a) bye weeks

b) the Jaguars, in midweek scrimmages

c) the Texans

(Hint: It’s the same team that has a 4-33-1 record against every NFL team except Jacksonville the past three years.)

Back to the drawing board

The U.S. men played to 1-1 (Wales) and 0-0 (England) ties in World Cup pool play.

Hey, if at first you don’t succeed, tie, tie again.

Sign of the Week

“My boss wants me to sign up for a 401(k); no way I’m running that far.” — spotted on Vince the Sign Guy’s readerboard in Indian Hills, Colorado

False advertising

The Packers’ Sean Rhyan has been suspended for six games for a PED violation.

But were they really performance-enhancing? Ryan is Green Bay’s third-string right guard.

Talking the talk

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on alma mater Stanford’s “Cardinal vs. BYU — tickets starting under $10!” come-on: “Football team is 3-8 and the game will start after 8 p.m. on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. (So) I think they’re gonna need to pay more.”

• Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, on speculation about diva WR Odell Beckham Jr. would return to the Giants: “That would be like paying to have your kidney stones put back.”

Cup runneth dry

Close but no Qatar? Not really.

In losing 2-0 (to Ecuador) and 3-1 (to Senegal), Qatar made World Cup history as the fastest a host country has been eliminated.

Quote marks

• English soccer fan Matthew Wyatt, to The New York Times, on his quest to find an alcohol-serving establishment in Qatar: “We’re hydrating. Just like the instructions the British Embassy sent out to us.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on the underperforming Texas A&M football team: “What was the more disastrous investment, putting your money in crypto on FTX or hiring Jimbo Fisher for $105 million?”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, via Twitter, on FIFA awarding the World Cup to Qatar: “Apparently neither Sodom nor Gomorrah were able to come up with enough cash.”

• RedditCFB, via Twitter, on the U.S.-England matchup in the World Cup: “Never forget that England blew a 13-colony lead.”

Take your time, Josh

Raiders owner Mark Davis gave coach Josh McDaniel a vote of confidence, noting “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

“According to the Discovery Channel, it took 800 years for Rome to reach its peak,” wrote David Whitley of the Gainesville (Fla.) Sun. “Davis then announced he was extending McDaniel’s contract through the 2821-22 season.”

Quote, end quote

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on the Chinese man, 50, who smoked a pack of cigarettes while 574th out of more than 1,500 runners in the Xin’anjiang Marathon: “Memo to all of you health nuts: Put that in your pipe and smoke it!”

• Ryan Brown of NextRoundLive.com, on the Lions’ emotional head coach: “I’d hate to have to be the one to tell Dan Campbell we are out of dressing.”

• Humorist Eric Stangel, via Twitter: “Damn it. Got in a line I thought was for early voting. It was the NYC marathon. Just walked 26.2 miles FOR NOTHING.”