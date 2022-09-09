Gentlemen, start your tractors!
Another prestigious sporting event will return to the global stage after being mothballed two years by COVID: the 37th World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Ireland, on Sept. 21-22.
The winner — the Marquis de Sod? — will undoubtedly be decided by the turnover advantage.
Headlines
• At Fark.com: “Fresh off their Final Four appearance, the North Carolina Tar Heels squeak out a 63-61 win against Appalac… — wait a sec, is that a football score?”
• At TheOnion.com: “ ‘Madden’ glitch lets player win Super Bowl with Texans.”
Just Pin, Baby
Former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle has taken a job with WWE as executive vice president.
Apparently he wanted a little less drama in his life.
New York marathon
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played a 5¼-hour match at the U.S. Open, a five-setter that didn’t get over until 2:50 a.m. local time.
“No big deal,” said New York fans who stuck around till the finish. “We see a lot of Yankee-Red Sox games.”
Pot, meet Kettle
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney — the same guy once said, “As far as paying players, professionalizing college athletics, that’s where you lose me … there’s enough entitlement in this world as there is” — has just agreed to a record 10-year, $115 million contract.
Cue the symbols
The Seahawks are ranked third in the NFL!
The bad news: It’s SportsHandle.com’s rankings of team mascots, where Rampage (Rams), Swoop (Eagles) and Blitz (Seahawks) came in 1-2-3. Dead last is K.C. Wolf (Chiefs).
Tweet of the Week
“Remember that fantasy football and tsunami evacuation both start with a strong run game.” — @waDNR (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)
He’s golden
Buffalo’s Dawson Knox became one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, agreeing to a four-year extension for $53.6 million — $31 million guaranteed.
Or as he’s now known around the Bills’ locker room, Fort Knox.
Good seats left
UCLA drew just 27,143 — a record low for a home game at the Rose Bowl — for their season opener against Bowling Green.
In other words, fans showed up for a football game — and an A’s game at the Oakland Coliseum broke out.
Talking the talk
• Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune, on disgraced Jon Gruden hoping for ”another shot” at coaching: “The NFL? No chance. College? Absolutely. Some schools would hire Joe Stalin if he could draw up plays and fill seats.”
• Comedy writer Jerry Perisho, on Ty Cobb’s old choppers up for auction: “Just leave your highest bid in a water glass on the nightstand.”
• Ex-LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, to the Little Rock (Ark.) Touchdown Club, when told at his firing he’d receive a $17.1 million buyout: “What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of, brother?”
Stay off the grass
The White Sox, who have had 30 injury-list moves since opening day, added a 31st — 56-year groundskeeper Roger “The Sodfather” Bossard, who will miss most of the season’s final month after a hernia operation.
Or, as the players would say, he can’t rake.
Quote, end quote
• Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, via Twitter, on Arizona’s season-opening win over San Diego State: “If this Arizona-SDSU game was a very unofficial tryout to see if they belong in the Pac-12, then I’d say, yes, the Wildcats belong.”
• USC running back Travis Dye, to the L.A. Times, on Trojans QB Caleb Williams: “He can literally do it all. He can pass. He can paint your back porch. He can walk your dog. And he can run the ball. He’s a great player.”
• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, on the Cornhuskers rallying from a 7-7 halftime tie to beat North Dakota: “Nebraska served notice (they) are slightly better than the second-best team in North Dakota. … OK, that doesn’t sound as impressive as I thought.”
• B.C. blogger Gregg Drinnan: “The NFL’s regular season begins and we are bombarded with gambling-related TV commercials. I bet you’re surprised.”
Injury of the Week
That would be LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith, who suffered a season-ending knee injury — while whooping it up and celebrating a first-quarter stop on second-and-seven.
Quote marks
• Joe Fann of @SeattleSports, via Twitter, pumped over football’s return: “Over the last 6 months, I’ve watched every episode of the Bachelor/Bachelorette, Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and Love Island UK with my girlfriend in order to justify how much football I am going to watch the next 5 months.”
• The Associated Press, after the Warriors’ Stephen Curry graduated, had his No. 30 jersey retired by Davidson and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame — all in the same day: “Curry knocked down another huge three — one that was 13 years in the making.”
• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after USA Today called Bill Belichick one of the most arrogant head coaches in all of sport: “On the bright side, at least his ego avoided getting deflated.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.