Ever hear of best-of-three falls job fair?

WWE hosted its own version of college football teams’ Pro Day — three days, in fact — for 53 prospective rasslers, including 24 women, last week as part of WrestleMania Week at Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco.

All prospects were under 25, and 45 were current or former college athletes, including 6-foot-6, 285-pound Dallas Hobbs, an ex-Washington State D-lineman.

Among the more grueling drills, we assume, were hair-pulling, referee distracting, foreign-object hiding and ring toss.

• At TheOnion.com: “NFL satisfies outraged fans with new overtime rule that both teams win.”

• At NYDailyNews.com: “O.J. Simpson thinks Will Smith went a little too far.”

Excuses, excuses

Al Sobotka, the Red Wings’ beloved Zamboni driver for 51 years, has been terminated for undisclosed reasons.

We’re guessing thin ice.

Give that man an Oscar

Let’s hear it for the Seattle’s Kraken’s DJ, who, upon seeing a first-period fight last week, immediately spooled up the theme song to Will Smith’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Knocked around

The Detroit Lions will be featured in this season’s training-camp version of “Hard Knocks” on HBO.

Considering the team has had only four winning seasons since 2000, doesn’t that seem a bit redundant?

Gone bowling

Outback Steakhouse has ended its 26-year sponsorship deal of the Outback Bowl.

Gentlemen, start your Poulan Weed-Eaters!

Nobody’s perfect

The Utah Jazz — winners of 235 straight when leading by 25 points or more — had that streak end last week when the Clippers came from 25 points down to win 121-115.

Couldn’t they at least get a pick-me-up bouquet from the Atlanta Falcons out of the deal?

No sympathy here

Yankees GM Brian Cashman, citing the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal, said “I get offended” when he hears his team hasn’t been to the World Series since 2009.

Seattleites get offended when they hear Cashman get offended. Their team hasn’t been to a World Series since … well, forever.

Time machine

Albert Pujols, 42, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract to rejoin St. Louis, reuniting him with lifelong Cardinals Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

The Redbirds were immediately installed as favorites to win the 2006 World Series again.

Talking the talk

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s KRKO Radio, with a sign you’re a lousy golfer: “The people playing in front of you are wearing helmets.”

• Diana Taurasi, on ESPNU’s Bird & Taurasi Show, on Sue Bird’s unexpected WNBA return this season: “I’m so mad … I thought I had the last Sue Bird jersey. Now I use it as my car rag.”

Wink, wink

Top Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz — hitting .333 with two home runs this spring — will start the season in the minors, where he’s already spent five years and played 405 games, with manager Derek Shelton calling it “a development decision.”

We predict the light bulb will come on and Cruz will suddenly be deemed big-league ready about the time he’s unable to log a full year of MLB service time this year.

Punch lines

Sports-related reaction to The Slap Heard ’Round The World at the Academy Awards:

• Times reader Gene Lawson: “Having seen the tennis movie ‘King Richard,’ I knew Will Smith had a decent backhand. As Chris Rock found out, he also has an excellent forehand.”

• Josh Dubow of The Associated Press, via Twitter: “Juwan Howard got a 5-game suspension and Will Smith got an Oscar.”

• Times reader Charle Gay: “It’s obvious we need to add one more metric for Oscar nominees: slugging percentage.”

• Comedy writer Paul Lander, via Twitter: “Next year’s Oscars host has to be Michael Buffer!”

Hot needle

“If you’re wondering about who still moves the needle in golf,” tweeted golf analyst Jason Sobel, “Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world a few days ago and didn’t trend on Twitter, while Tiger Woods took a plane ride today and has been trending all morning.”

Quote, end quote

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on the only question coaches should be asked in an in-game interviews during the NCAA tournament: “Coach, what is it you would be telling your team in the huddle if you were not contractually obligated to be here talking to me?”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the Browns winning their first game of the season just once since 1999: “There haven’t been this many failed openers since I was dating.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, the on ubiquitous “The NCAA celebrates student-athletes” banners at tournament games: “A nice sentiment. But how many classes did players attend in March?”

• Seahawks author Chris Cluff, via Twitter, after Seattle re-signed RB Rashaad Penny and WR Penny Hart: “Nice to see the Seahawks kept both Pennys. Just my two cents …”