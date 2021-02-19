Talk about loading up a wet one.

Giants catcher Buster Posey, 33, kept his throwing arm in shape in an unusual way this offseason — balling up his twin infants’ diapers and throwing them at a moving target: his 9-year-old son Lee.

“He knows I’m about to fire it at him, so he’ll go running,” Posey told reporters. “You have to really make sure you have the right weight of the diaper so, depending on how well they’ve been feeding, that plays a lot into my accuracy. … Yeah, I’ve been pretty accurate.”

Headlines

• From Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune: “Trevor Lawrence going straight to Canton after decent Pro Day.”

• At TheOnion.com: “LaVar Ball claims LaMelo unhappy about being left off NBA’s Top-50 All-Time Team.”

Ring in the rookies

WWE NXT is working on plans for a minor-league circuit — tentatively named “NXT EVOLVE” — that will even include a title belt, WrestlingInc.com reported.

First order of business: pro-rasslin’ rookie minicamps to cover such basics as hair-pulling, eye-gouging and hiding foreign objects.

Wrong kind of assist

The NBA postponed four San Antonio games after four Spurs players tested positive for COVID-19.

If nothing else, they’re guilty of over-passing.

Won’t Duke it out

Duke star Jalen Johnson has opted out of the rest of his freshman season to preserve his health for the 2021 NBA draft.

Or, as veteran Cameron Crazy “Bluto” Blutarskyput it: “Seven months of college down the drain.”

They call him Flopper

The NBA issued warnings to the Lakers’ LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma for violating the anti-flopping rule in a game against Memphis.

Hey, if the league is really all that worried about flops … disband the Timberwolves!

Going for the old

Keiji “The Great Muta” Mutoh pinned Go Shiozak, making him, at age 58, the oldest to consolidate the Triple Crown of pro rasslin’ in Japan.

In other words: Get off my canvas!

Misery Inc.

Gary, Indiana, beat out Port Arthur, Texas, for the honor of America’s Most Miserable City, as determined by Definition.org.

“We demand a recount!” shouted fans in Houston, after seeing DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Westbrook, James Harden, George Springer and J.J. Watt bolt town in just 11 months.

Talking the talk

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, after Showtime announced it would air a 90-minute documentary — “The Show,” as in the Super Bowl LV halftime show — later this year: “This is too good to be true. I thought we’d have to wait for years and years before we got a definitive look behind The Weeknd’s performance.”

• Chris Calarco, commenting on a Facebook page for Buffalo fans, after the Sabres got shut out at home for their fourth straight loss: “I bought a cardboard cutout to honor my aunt who passed away. Can I come pick it up so she doesn’t have to watch this any more?”

Circle the date

The Rockets dropped their fifth straight road game last week, 118-113 in Philadelphia.

Next up on the team’s promotional docket: Ted Cruz “We’d Have Been Better Off Staying Home” Night.

Quote marks

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on pitchers and catchers reporting amid a pandemic: “Remember when the only thing we thought about catching during spring training was a foul ball?”

• Blogger Patti Dawn Swansson, on the only surprising thing about the Bucs’ unusual parade to celebrate their Super Bowl title: “Seeing (Tom) Brady on one of the boats. I thought for sure he’d be walking on the water.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, noting that the world’s most famous circus just declared bankruptcy: “I’m talking about Cirque du Soleil, not the New York Jets.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on baseball’s waning popularity: “The NFL markets the idea of ‘On any given Sunday …’ The NBA markets its star players. MLB markets its history.”

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s WRKO Radio, on the first day of spring training: “The day that pitchers and catchers start complaining about having to come back sooner than the rest of the team.”