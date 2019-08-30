Maybe sports and politics shouldn’t mix, after all.

“If ESPN opened the door to politics, when would it ever close?” asked syndicated columnist Norman Chad. “If Dan Le Batard’s shorts are all bunched up, maybe Bomani Jones will disagree on ‘High Noon,’ then Woody Paige chimes in on ‘Around the Horn’ before, God forbid, Stephen A. Smith blows a gasket about the entire natural gas industry on ‘First Take.’

“And suddenly ESPN is Fox News or MSNBC, and there won’t be any time for Adam Schefter to report that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ provisional fifth-round pick in 2024 might be traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a case of iPad chargers.”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Aging boxing veteran wishes someone had told him being punched unconscious could damage his brain.”

• At Fark.com: “Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says he understands if he’s Gardenfired.”

Just your average team

Arizona beat the Brewers 5-2 on Aug. 25 to stay within two games of .500 for the 57th straight game, according to STATS, breaking MLB mark set by the A’s in 2007.

D-backs? Maybe we should just start calling them the C-backs.

Down on their Luck

Indianapolis Colts fans booed their very own franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, when word of his retirement leaked out during a preseason game.

Just thank your lucky stars that none of these fine people were on hand in 1939 at Yankee Stadium for Lou Gehrig Day.

Power to the people

The NBA suspended the Nets’ Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games after testing positive for PEDs.

Guess he took his power-forward role a bit too literally.

Quiet on the court

Those annoying sneaker-squeaking noises were somehow filtered out of a Brazilian Basketball League broadcast for a minute each quarter to promote Ford Brazil’s new “Electronic Stability Control” technology.

Which means there’s still hope for eliminating scratching, spitting and cup-adjusting close-ups from MLB telecasts, too.

Human mute button

And speaking of eliminating noise, Serena Williams just beat Maria Sharapova for the 19th time in row.

Smoke & ice

Former NHL forward Darren McCarty says marijuana “saved his life.”

Which probably just clinched him the first Lady Bong Trophy.

Big batting cage

All Saints Church, a 1,000-year-old stone house of worship in Braunston-in-Rutland, England, is having problems with bats.

“Tell us about it,” said the Detroit Tigers.

Replace that divot

Tiger Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Or to put it in golfing terms, his doctor made the cut and Tiger’s suddenly developed a slice.

Talking the talk

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, recalling the time that police in Bristol, Tenn., encountered a man outside a NASCAR race who was drunk, naked and had a live raccoon in his car: “They asked him if he’d seen anything unusual.”

• Brewers star Christian Yelich, to MLB.com, when asked if posing for ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue allowed fans a chance to see a different side of him: “Yeah, basically everything.”

Fan down

A shirtless fan who ran onto Lambeau Field during the Packers-Chiefs preseason game got slammed to the ground by backup K.C. safety Harold Jones-Quartey at the 25-yard line.

OK, the 27, if you’re a stickler for forward progress.

Tweet of the Week

From @CaptAndrewLuck:

“Aug 25

“Dearest mother —

“The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

“— Andrew”

Quote marks

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the newly christened Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: “Can’t wait for them to say, ‘This one’s for all the Frosted Flakes.’ ”

• Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, describing MLB’s abominable black and white uniforms for Players Weekend: “Spy vs. Spy.”

• Greg Cote of The Miami Herald, on the World Orienteering Championships in Norway: “Are eliminated teams said to be dis-oriented?”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on Nick Kyrgios calling the ATP “corrupt” for fining him $100,000: “He may have a point after they asked for payment in small, unmarked bills.”

• Jeff Gordon at STLtoday.com, on the sinking Brewers in the NL Central race: “When they look outside their portholes they don’t see sunshine, they see fish.”

Going, going, gone

Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton — just called out on strikes — got ejected when he walked away from home plate and tossed a batting glove over his shoulder, grazing umpire Manny Gonzalez’s face.

For those of you scoring at home, Broxton has a .174 average hitting baseballs this season and 1.000 hitting umpires.

One for the Birds

Nissan has developed a golf ball that always finds the hole.

Asked an Orioles pitcher: “Think you could make us a baseball that misses a bat once in a while?

No problem

Lamar Miller blew out an ACL on his very first carry of the preseason, throwing the Texans’ running-back situation into disarray.

Coincidence? The state’s favorite reality-TV show, according to HowToWatch.com, is “Fixer Upper.”

Fire!

An 83-year-old golfer in Japan sparked a grass fire that torched more than 1,500 square yards when he apparently grazed a rock while swinging his driver.

If only his putter could get that hot.

Tight fit

Looks like baseball isn’t the only sport with a squeeze play.

People-watchers in Manhattan got quite a show when ex-NBA star Shaquille O’Neal somehow maneuvered his 7-foot-1, 350-pound frame into a tiny Smart EQ Fortwo Prime Coupe.

Quote, end quote

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the state of college football out west: “Smart: The Pac-12 has decided not to start any football games at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Dumb: The conference will continue to explore the idea for 2020.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, via Twitter, on oddsmakers installing the Cornhuskers as 36-point favorites in their football opener: “That means if Nebraska only wins by 35 points, fans are going to be posting angry rants on message boards.”

• From @SportsPickle, on why Tennessee fans are better than Colts fans: “If Marcus Mariota retired during this game, Titans fans would give a standing ovation.”

• Tim Hunter of KRKO Radio, on Indiana just becoming the 12th state to legalize sports betting: “Now that Colts fans are no longer interested.”