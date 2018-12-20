OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande had 24 points and Jalen Adaway 18 as Miami (Ohio) ran past South Carolina State 79-55 on Thursday night.
Miami (Ohio), which has won four of its last five games, regrouped after falling to Northern Kentucky on Sunday.
Sibande, who scored 18 in the first half, finished with 24 points, hitting 9 of 16 from the floor. Adaway made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts. Dalonte Brown added 11 and Darrian Ringo had six assists and five steals for the Redhawks (7-5).
South Carolina State trailed 21-20 with 8:46 remaining in the first half. Sibande and Brown drained back-to-back 3s to rally as the Redhawks finished the first half on a 28-6 run to lead 49-26. The Bulldogs rallied in the final half to close to 59-37 after a Lavar Harewood jumper capped the run at the 12:26 mark.
Damani Applewhite had 13 points to go with seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-12).