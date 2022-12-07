TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. Davis left after one quarter Tuesday night because of a non-COVID illness.

Some in the sellout crowd of 19,800 booed when the names of the injured players were displayed on the video board before the game.

Guard Patrick Beverley (right knee) and forward Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder) also were out for the Lakers, who came in having won six of eight. Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson had to be helped off the court early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury.

Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and O.G. Anunoby had 23 as Toronto led from wire-to-wire, improving to 10-3 at home. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, Chris Boucher had 16 and Scottie Barnes scored 13 points and matched his career high with 17 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 18 points, while Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant each had 16. Kris Nunn scored 15 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 12.

Toronto scored the first 11 points and led 39-31 after one. VanVleet made four field goals in the opening quarter, one more than he had in 38 minutes in a home loss to Boston on Monday night.

The Lakers went more than five minutes without scoring in the second as Toronto used a 16-0 run to widen its advantage. The Raptors led 70-47 at the half, and took a 97-75 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Matched a season low with 15 assists. … Westbrook led Los Angeles with nine rebounds. … James missed five games in November because of a strained left adductor. He also sat out a Nov. 7 loss at Utah because of a sore left foot.

Raptors: F Juancho Hernangomez (sprained right ankle) missed his second straight game and is expected to be out another seven to 10 days, coach Nick Nurse said. … Former Raptors stars Morris Peterson and Charles Oakley attended the game.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Raptors: At Orlando on Friday night.

___

