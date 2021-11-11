CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ben Shungu had 19 points as Vermont defeated Northern Iowa 71-57 on Thursday.

Isaiah Powell had 17 points for Vermont (1-0) in its season opener.

AJ Green had 19 points for the Panthers (0-2). Noah Carter and Austin Phyfe each added 11 points.

