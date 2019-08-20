DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Two-time world shot put champion David Storl says he will miss the track world championships with a back injury.

The German won the world title in 2011 and 2013 and took silver in 2015 but has spent much of this season battling back problems. He says he will now focus on next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Storl says persistent pain left him unable to train and adds that “we’ll start tackling our Tokyo 2020 target after I’ve made a full recovery.”

United States national champion Ryan Crouser, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, is the world leader in men’s shot put this season with a throw of 22.74 meters.

