CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling White Sox got another much-needed boost with the return of a second big bat in three days.

Shortstop Tim Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list by the White Sox, who recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte before a series opener against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Anderson was in the lineup batting seventh. He entered the game hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 70 games before spraining his right ankle on June 25. Anderson was 8 for 23 (.346) with one homer and four RBIs during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Charlotte.

“He’s an elite shortstop,”manager Rick Renteria said. “I think his defense speaks for itself in terms of how he’s grown out there, the offense has grown so much.

“Maybe it will take him a little time to get back in the full swing, but it’s nice to have him in the lineup.”

The 26-year-old Anderson said he was ready to go for the White Sox, who are 4-13 since the All-Star break.

“I comfortable in the field and in the box,” Anderson said. “I’m just happy to be back.”

Eloy Jiménez was in Chicago’s lineup as the designated hitter for a second straight game and batting fifth. The rookie outfielder returned Sunday against Minnesota after suffering a bruised right ulnar nerve when he collided with teammate Charlie Tilson chasing a long fly ball at Kansas City on June 16.

The 22-year-old Jiménez is hitting just .241 but has 17 homers — including several tape-measure shots — and 39 RBIs.

Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Triple-A team Sunday after lasting just 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7.

