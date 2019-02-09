SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II had 21 points as UC Davis narrowly beat UC Santa Barbara 61-57 on Saturday night.
Joe Mooney had 13 points for UC Davis (8-14, 4-4 Big West Conference).
Max Heidegger had 11 points for the Gauchos (17-6, 6-3). Jaquori McLaughlin added 10 points. Amadou Sow had seven rebounds.
Devearl Ramsey, the Gauchos’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).
The Aggies leveled the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 69-58 on Jan. 17. UC Davis faces Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. UC Santa Barbara faces UC Riverside on the road on Thursday.
