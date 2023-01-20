Missing All-Pac-12 guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Washington State women’s basketball team fell to USC in Pullman 51-44 on Friday night.

Leger-Walker was home in New Zealand because of a family matter.

Both teams struggled as they shot under 37% from the floor and there was 37 total turnovers. WSU’s 44 points was a season low. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cougars (13-5, 3-4 Pac-12).

Freshman Astera Tuhina had 13 points to lead WSU, which used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within five points but could get no closer.

Kadi Sissoko led the Trojans (14-4, 4-3) with 19 points.

WSU hosts No. 9 UCLA on Sunday at noon.