ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has done it again.
The Angels’ two-way slugger homered in his second straight home game Wednesday, blasting a two-run shot off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ series finale against Cleveland.
Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his first home at-bat Tuesday night.
A day later, he delivered another homer to left-center, easily clearing the wall to tie the game 2-2.
The hit was Ohtani’s fourth in just six at-bats at his new home.
Kluber struck out Ohtani looking in the third inning, but the Japanese rookie came back with another tremendous swing.
Ohtani won his first big-league start in Oakland last weekend. He will pitch against the Athletics again Sunday in his home pitching debut.
