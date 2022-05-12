ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — English golfer Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead after the first round of the Soudal Open on Thursday despite almost pulling out of the European tour event with a wrist injury.

Shinkwin shot 6-under 65 at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp and was tied with countrymen Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield as the tour returned to Belgium for the first time since 2019.

“I wasn’t really going to be playing today actually,” Shinkwin said. “I’ve had a wrist issue from yesterday (Wednesday) and on the range it just erupted straight up my arm.

“I went into the office to see if there was a first reserve around and they said they were in already and had no one else there, so go play if you can and if you can’t, just walk in.”

Shinkwin said he didn’t feel great after four holes.

“Then I shot 6 under,” he added. “It’s nerve damage, we think, but nothing a bit of paracetamol can’t fix.”

Alvaro Quiros was part of a six-way share of fourth place on 5 under. Home favorite Thomas Pieters shot 69.

