Gymnasts from Washington played a major role as the U.S. women won a sixth straight world team championship Tuesday.

Shilese Jones of Auburn and Jordan Chiles of Vancouver helped the Americans top the scoring in three of four events (vault, uneven bars and floor exercise) in Liverpool, England. The Americans had an all-around total of 166.564 points and runner-up Britain had 163.363.

Jade Carey, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely joined Jones and Chiles on the championship team.

Jones is the 2022 national uneven bars and floor exercise champion. Jones and Carey will compete in the all-around final Wednesday.

“We’re capable of doing big things and more,” Jones said.

A pair of falls on the balance beam in qualifying cost Chiles a shot at the all-around title.

The United States, Britain and third-place Canada automatically qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.