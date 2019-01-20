CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G on Sunday while Lindsey Vonn failed to finish her final race in Cortina.
Taking advantage of a tricky course set by one of her coaches, Shiffrin finished 0.16 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.
Tamara Tippler of Austria finished third, 0.18 behind.
Vonn was in podium contention until she clipped a gate midway down and got bounced off course.
Vonn plans to retire in December.
Vonn holds the record of 12 wins in Cortina while this was Shiffrin’s first victory at the Italian resort.
Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.