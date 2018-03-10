OFTERSCHWANG, Germany (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin led a women’s World Cup slalom race after the opening run Saturday, closing in on her fifth season title in the discipline.

The American’s only remaining challenger, Petra Vlhova, needs a win or second place to maintain a slim chance of overtaking Shiffrin in the slalom standings but the Slovak skier was 0.65 behind in sixth.

A day after wrapping up her second straight overall title, Shiffrin led Austrians Katharina Gallhuber and Bernadette Schild by 0.30 and 0.39 seconds, respectively.

Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 0.44 behind in fourth.

Shiffrin has won 10 races this season and 41 overall. With a win Saturday, she would become the first skier with 42 World Cup wins before turning 23.