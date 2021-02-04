CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 14 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins won their 16th consecutive game, easily defeating Eastern Illinois 89-61 on Thursday night. Mitch Listau added 13 points for the Bruins. Caleb Hollander chipped in 12, Luke Smith scored 11 and Nick Muszynski had 11.

Marvin Johnson had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Panthers (6-14, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Barlow Alleruzzo IV added 11 points. Madani Diarra had 11 rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 79-66 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com