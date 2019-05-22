HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cam Shepherd belted a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give No. 3 seed Georgia a 2-0 victory over No. 6 seed Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Shepherd blasted a 2-2 pitch from Joseph Menefee (3-2) over the left-field fence, barely sailing over the glove of left fielder Cam Blake.

Georgia (43-14) got just three hits but still won an SEC Tournament game for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs had lost eight straight SEC Tournament games.

The Bulldogs play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 seed Arkansas and No. 7 seed Mississippi. Texas A&M (37-20-1) faces the Arkansas-Ole Miss loser in an elimination game Thursday.

Texas A&M starter Chris Weber held Georgia hitless before allowing Randon Jernigan’s one-out single in the eighth.

Georgia’s Tim Elliott, Justin Glover and Zac Kristofak (5-0) combined on a two-hitter.