SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United continued to impress in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

John Lundstram scored the winning goal as the hosts recovered from 1-0 down to claim a victory which sees it overtake Tottenham for fifth place. Challenging for the Champions League spots in February is a major achievement for promoted Sheffield, which is two points off Chelsea in fourth, though Chelsea has a game in hand.

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead in the 13th minute on a wet pitch before veteran striker Billy Sharp leveled in first-half stoppage time. Lundstram scored Sheffield’s winner in the 84th off a square ball from Lys Mousset.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth is 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

It was Sunday’s only Premier League game after Manchester City’s match with West Ham was called off due to a storm.

