SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United claimed its first win since returning to the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by John Lundstram on Sunday.

The midfielder finished from close range in the 47th minute after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could only tip away a driven cross into the box.

United, back in the top flight for the first time in 12 years, drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Palace has yet to score a goal this season, having started with a 0-0 home draw against Everton.

