CHICAGO (AP) —

Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 on Tuesday night in Joe Maddon’s first game back in Chicago.

Sheets hit a go-ahead single in the second inning off Packy Naughton (0-2) and made it 6-1 with a three-run homer in the third. He narrowly missed a second home run when he doubled to the right-field wall in the fifth.

Maddon managed the Cubs for five years, leading them to the playoffs four times and a World Series title in 2016 that ended the team’s 108-year championship drought. He left the Cubs after the 2019 season and was hired by the Angels, who are on track for their third straight losing season.

Luis Robert had a solo homer and a double as the AL Central-leading White Sox expanded their margin over second-place Cleveland to 12 1/2 games.

Leury Garcíaa and César Hernandez each had two hits and an RBI for the White Sox (83-61), who reduced their magic number for clinching the division to seven.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito lasted four innings in his return from a strained left hamstring. He allowed three runs, on homers by Phil Gosselin in the first and Jared Walsh, in the fourth, Giolito walked two and struck out eight, including five in a row swinging.

Aaron Bummer (3-5) pitched a scoreless seventh.

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson went 1 for 5 in his return from a strained left hamstring after missing 12 games.

Naughton (0-2) gave up four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Robert was clipped in the helmet by a pitch from Oliver Ortega in the fifth, but got up and remained in the game.

MADDON MEMORIES

Maddon on the Cubs, who dealt Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez — at the July 30 trade deadline. “That group was not only very talented, but also very charismatic,” Maddon said.

OHTANI ON SCHEDULE

Maddon said “if everything goes well between now and then” RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani (9-2, 3.36) could start this Friday against Oakland. The two-way star was tagged for six runs in 3 1/3 innings on Friday at Houston, ending a streak of eight straight winning decisions. Ohtani, second in the majors with 44 homers, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk on Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Jo Adell remained out of the lineup with soreness in the hip and backside area. … Maddon expects RHP Austin Warren and RHP José Marte (COVID-19) to be activated this weekend.

White Sox: Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL retroactive to Friday with lower back inflammation and right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 11 with a cut right index finger. Tepera cut his finger when he grabbed a doorframe in his apartment. … The White Sox recalled C Zack Collins and LHP Jace Fry from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago optioned C Seby Zavala and INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 2.45 ERA) faces struggling White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.33 ERA) on Wednesday night. Keuchel is 0-3 with a 12.89 ERA in his last four starts.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports