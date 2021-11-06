TURIN, Italy (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia rallied back after a disappointing women’s short program to win gold at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Shcherbakova set a new personal best in the free skate with 165.05 points and totaled 236.78 overall. Compatriot Maiia Khromykh was second, ahead of Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, who was the surprise winner of the short program on Friday.

“My main goal for this competition was to show that my quad is back and I reached that goal,” said Shcherbakova, who skated to “Ruska,” “The Master and Margarita” and “Lacrimosa.”

“I made some mistakes in the short program and I will work on it,” she said. “The short program has to be clean every time, but am happy and satisfied with my performance today.”

An outstanding free skate from Yuma Kagiyama saw him climb from seventh after the short program to win the men’s event. The reigning world silver medalist beat Russia’s Mikhail Kolyada and Daniel Grassl of Italy.

China went 1-2 in the pairs, with two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong beating Peng Cheng and Jin Yang. Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev of Russia came in third.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the ice dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic. It is the third of six competitions on the Grand Prix schedule.

