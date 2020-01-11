Freshman forward Shaw Anderson scored a career-high 34 points as the Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team stretched its win streak to 10 games with a 98-88 overtime road win over No. 24 Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson was 11 of 16 from the field, including 7 of 9 from three-point range. He also led the Falcons (10-4, 6-0 GNAC) with nine rebounds.

Divant’e Moffitt added 23 points after hitting 8 of 10 free throws. Braden Olsen scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime.

SPU shot 71.4% in overtime and was 9 for 9 on three throws to outscore WOU 22-12. SPU shot 52.6% for the game, including 55.6% from the three-point line.

Kentwood grad Darius Lubom scored 26 points to lead the Wolves (9-3, 3-3).

Women’s basketball

• Emma Duff was 7 of 11 from the field and scored 18 points to lead Western Washington (10-4, 4-2 GNAC) past visiting Seattle Pacific 73-60.

Madi Hingston scored 15 points, but was 5 of 12 from the field to lead the Faclons (3-11, 1-5).

Gymnastics

• Darian Burns tied for first in the all-around (36.775) as Seattle Pacific opened its season by finishing second in a triangular meet at Oregon State. The Beavers won at 195.325. SPU was second at 189.525 and Centenary was third at 182.625. It was the first meet for SPU under first-year coach Sarah Jean Marshall.

Hockey

• Conner Bruggen-Cate, Keltie Jeri-Leon and Conner Roulette had a goal and an assist each as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Everett Silvertips 4-3. Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist for the Tips.

Tennis

• The Washington men swept Seattle U 7-0 in two matches.