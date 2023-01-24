BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 16 points as Boise State beat Fresno State 63-53 on Tuesday night.

Shaver added six rebounds for the Broncos (16-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice and Tyson Degenhart added 13 points apiece.

Isaiah Hill led the way for the Bulldogs (7-12, 3-5) with 14 points, seven assists and two steals. Fresno State also got 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Eduardo Andre. Leo Colimerio also had eight points and two steals.

Rice scored eight points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 25-23. Shaver led Boise State with 12 points in the second half as his team outscored Fresno State by 12 points over the final half.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Boise State hosts Colorado State while Fresno State hosts Utah State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.