BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. registered 17 points as Boise State narrowly beat Tulsa 63-58 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (4-4). Emmanuel Akot added 12 points. Tyson Degenhart had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-4). Sam Griffin added 14 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com