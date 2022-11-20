CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, Tyson Degenhart added 14 points and seven rebounds and Boise State beat Colorado 68-55 Sunday night in the fifth place game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Naje Smith scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting before he fouled out with about 12 minutes to play for Boise State (3-2).

Shaver scored eight points in a 13-4 run — capped by his 3-pointer, steal and fast-break layup — that made it 19-10 with 12 minutes left in the first half and Boise State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Jalen Gabbidon hit a 3-pointer to trim the Buffaloes’ deficit to 50-44 with 11 minutes to play but they got no closer. A steal by Shaver set up a layup by Max Rice and, after a shot-clock violation against the Buffaloes, Chibuzo Agbo scored inside

KJ Simpson led Colorado (3-3) for 14 points.

Boise State made just 12 of 17 from the free-throw line but hit 10 of 10 over the last five minutes to hold off Colorado. The Broncos made just one of its final 12 field-goal attempts.

UP NEXT

Boise State plays at home Saturday against Utah Valley

Colorado returns home to take on Yale next Sunday

___

