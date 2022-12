NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp’s 32 points led Northwestern State past Southern Miss 84-82 on Sunday night.

Sharp also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Demons (7-2). Isaac Haney scored 16 points and added five steals. Ja’Monta Black was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals. The Demons prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Golden Eagles (8-1) were led in scoring by Felipe Haase, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Miss. In addition, Marcelo Perez finished with 11 points and four assists. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.