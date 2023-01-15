CORVALLIS, Ore. — Was Sunday rock bottom for Oregon State women’s basketball?

Of course not. It can get worse. But it sure had that appearance as Washington beat the Beavers in every way possible for three quarters, rolling to a 79-67 win in Gill Coliseum.

The Huskies hit their first 10 shots, hit 56% from the floor and never gave Oregon State a chance. Washington led by as many as 24 points in the second half, plenty of cushion to hold off a spirited fourth quarter rally by OSU.

Coupled with Friday’s loss to Washington State, it is the first time the Washington schools have swept OSU at Gill Coliseum since 2013.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 20 points and Timea Gardiner 10 to lead the Beavers. Oregon State (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) shot 49% from the floor.

Lauren Schwartz and Hannah Stines scored 17 points each for Washington (10-6, 2-4). The Huskies outrebounded Oregon State 31-20.

Oregon State had a nice start at the offensive end, as the Beavers made 10 of 13 shots during the first quarter. It didn’t matter. Washington came out and owned the opening 10 minutes, hitting its first 10 shots to take a 24-12 lead. UW’s first miss came off a steal and uncontested layup attempt that rolled off the rim.

Still, there was hope after a quarter with Washington leading 29-23.

A few minutes later, the Huskies slammed that door shut, opening the second quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 42-25 lead. OSU briefly halted the bleeding, getting to within 42-29 on a drive by Bendu Yeaney. But Washington scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a 49-29 lead.

It was the most points Oregon State has given up in a first half all season.

The Huskies shot 65.5% during the first half, and didn’t exactly cool off in the third. UW went 7 of 12 during the quarter, and took their largest lead of the game at 65-41 with 2:10 remaining.

The Beavers tried to make a game of it during the final eight minutes. Trailing 61-37, Oregon State trimmed the deficit to eight on von Oelhoffen’s three-pointer with 1:08 remaining. The Huskies put the game away with six free throws during the final minute.

Washington will host No. 8 UCLA at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oregon State returns to action at 8 p.m. Friday when the Beavers host Oregon in Gill Coliseum.

