NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced the fine Sunday.
The incident occurred early in the second period of the Kings’ 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Saturday. Wagner left the game after getting taken down by Karlsson on a hard hit near center ice. After getting back on his feet, Wagner’s legs came out from under him. No penalty was called.
Karlsson, who has points in eight consecutive games, has two goals and 24 assists this season for San Jose.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Updating Seahawks' playoff picture: One more win of any kind and Seattle is in
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Four-star safety Asa Turner will wait until February to sign with either UW or Notre Dame
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
- As Patrick Mahomes comes to Seattle, revisiting the rumors that the Seahawks wanted to draft him
Karlsson, who joined the Sharks in an offseason trade with Ottawa, will miss games against the Ducks and Oilers after the holiday break. He will return on New Year’s Eve against Calgary.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports