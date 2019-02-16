HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Josh Sharkey matched his career high with 27 points as Samford narrowly beat Chattanooga 80-76 in overtime on Saturday.
Ruben Guerrero had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Samford (16-11, 6-8 Southern Conference). Myron Gordon added 13 points. Stefan Lakic had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Jerry Johnson Jr. tied a career high with 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Mocs (11-16, 6-8). Kevin Easley added 15 points and nine rebounds. Thomas Smallwood had 12 points.
Donovann Toatley, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Mocs, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Mocs with the win. Chattanooga defeated Samford 80-75 on Jan. 12. Samford plays Mercer on the road on Thursday. Chattanooga faces The Citadel on the road on Thursday.
