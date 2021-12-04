ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen started for ninth-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 championship game against fifth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, the second week in a row he replaced injured Gerry Bohanon.

Bohanon hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring late in the first half at Kansas State on Nov. 20.

Shapen was 20 of 34 for 254 yards and two touchdowns last week against Texas Tech, a game the Bears had to win to get into their second Big 12 title game in three years.

Bohanon did go through some pregame drills and was in uniform, though the status of his availability was uncertain.

