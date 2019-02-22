BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A Shanghai esports team has finally secured a victory after losing its first 42 matches, a skid that carried into the Overwatch League’s second season.

The Shanghai Dragons went 0-40 as an inaugural “Overwatch” franchise in 2018 and lost their first two matches this season before beating the Boston Uprising on Friday night. Players high-fived on stage after clinching the win, and fans at the 500-seat Blizzard Arena broke out a loud “Let’s go Dragons!” chant.

Shanghai ditched its primarily Chinese roster after a dismal first season and replaced those players mostly with South Koreans. The league’s only female player , Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, is one of three players remaining from the inaugural roster.

Among the players that helped Shanghai beat the Uprising was Noh “Gamsu” Young-Jin, who was traded from Boston to the Dragons earlier this month.

“Overwatch” is a 6-on-6 first-person shooter, and the Overwatch League is the first city-based professional esport, including franchises in Asia, North America and Europe. The league plans to bring its franchises to their home cities in future seasons, but all matches are currently being played in Southern California.

___

More AP esports: https://apnews.com/Esports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports