ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry tied the course record with a 10-under 62 Wednesday in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship, an impressive showing for a player who lost his card on the PGA Tour last year.
Lowry rolled in 10 birdies to take a three-stroke lead in the European Tour’s first event of 2019, with Louis Oosthuizen in a three-way tie for second place with Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Richard Sterne.
Down to 75th in the rankings and now 3½ years without a win, Lowry is adjusting to life back as a full-time European Tour player after failing to successfully juggle his commitments on both sides of the Atlantic in 2018.
The Irishman said he is reaping the rewards of a lengthy spell of practice in Dubai at the start of the new year after not playing competitively since November.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
“I feel good about my game,” Lowry said. “It’s probably the best preseason I’ve ever done.”
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports