MADRID (AP) — Sevilla striker Manuel “Nolito” Agudo has broken his leg in training and is set to be sidelined for around three months.
Clubs doctors say he will likely undergo surgery in the next few days.
The former Spain striker hadn’t been a regular starter with Sevilla recently, but he was coming off a great performance in the team’s 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, scoring a goal and setting up two.
Sevilla faces Athletic again on Sunday in the Spanish league.
Sevilla is third in the league, seven points behind leader Barcelona and two behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.
The club did not immediately say which leg Nolito broke on Saturday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports