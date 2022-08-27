MADRID (AP) — Sevilla’s struggles continued in a 2-1 loss to promoted Almería, extending the team’s winless streak at the start of the Spanish league on Saturday.

It was the third consecutive match without a win for Sevilla, which opened with a loss at Osasuna and home draw with Valladolid.

Sevilla began the league amid high expectations after finishing fourth last season and staying near the top most of the time.

The team’s defensive struggles have been costly this season, though. It sold two of its main defenders — Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé — and the team coached by Julen Lopetegui has conceded five goals in its first three matches. The attack has scored three times.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get off to the start that we wanted, but we have to leave that behind us and play each match as if it was our last,” Lopetegui said.

Óliver Torres opened the scoring for Sevilla with a header in the 30th minute, but the hosts equalized through Largie Ramazani in the 42nd and went ahead thanks to Sadiq Umar in the 55th.

It was the first win for Almería in its return to the first division. The Saudi-owned club had been in the second tier for seven seasons.

SOCIEDAD REBOUNDS

Real Sociedad managed to quickly overcome the departure of forward Alexander Isak by beating Elche 1-0 for its second win.

In the team’s first match since Isak left to join Newcastle in England, Brais Méndez scored the winner in the 20th after a nice through ball by Martín Zubimendi.

Mikel Merino missed a chance to add to Sociedad’s lead after missing a penalty kick in the 34th.

Elche remained winless after three rounds.

MALLORCA TRIUMPHS

Mallorca ended its winless streak after winning at Rayo Vallecano 2-0.

Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in scored to hand Mallorca a first league success at Rayo in nearly a decade.

On Sunday, Barcelona plays Valladolid, defending champion Madrid visits Espanyol, and Atlético Madrid is at Valencia.

