ROME (AP) — Serie B, Italy’s second division, is taking a two-week break following a coronavirus outbreak among Pescara’s team.

The final four rounds of the regular season will be played over the first 10 days of May, followed by playoffs to determine the third team promoted to Serie A and the fourth team relegated to Serie C, the league announced Sunday.

Seven Pescara players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local health authorities to order the team into quarantine.

Empoli holds a five-point lead over Lecce atop the standings, while Pescara is next to last.

