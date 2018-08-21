Serena Williams was seeded No. 17 for the U.S. Open, nine spots higher than her current ranking of No. 26.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings for the main draws of women’s and men’s singles on Tuesday.
Williams was put one place behind her older sister, Venus.
The draw for the tournament is Thursday. Play begins Monday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks release longtime punter Jon Ryan and kicker Jason Myers
- A beloved punter walks into a bar: How Jon Ryan spent the day of his Seahawks release
- Seahawks 53-man roster projection: Taking a guess at what it looks like following loss to Chargers
- What we learned from the Seahawks' second preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
- UW Huskies ranked No. 6 in preseason AP poll, highest ranking since 1997
This will be the third Grand Slam tournament of Williams’ return to competition since she gave birth to a daughter during the 2017 U.S. Open last September, then dealt with health complications.
The 23-time major champion, who turns 37 next month, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis